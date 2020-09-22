Flu shots available for veterans

WILMINGTON — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is urging veterans to receive their annual flu vaccination to prevent the further spread of preventable viruses.



Veterans actively enrolled in VA health care with the Wilmington VA Medical Center can receive the seasonal flu vaccine between Monday and Nov. 6 at the main medical center or at one of the five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Kent and Sussex counties and in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties in New Jersey.



Veteran flu vaccinations will be conducted via a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the main medical center campus in Wilmington. The drive-thru clinic at the west entrance will be easily accessible and clearly marked. There is no need to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru vaccination.



The main medical center is located at 1601 Kirkwood Highway, and the drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.



Flu vaccinations will be available at each of the CBOCs in Delaware and southern New Jersey by appointment only. Call (800) 461-8262, Option 2, to schedule an appointment.



The locations are as follows:

• Kent County CBOC (1198 S. Governors Ave., Dover; (800) 461-8262, ext. 2400) on Fridays from 1-3:30 p.m.

• Sussex County CBOC (21748 Roth Ave., Georgetown; (800) 461-8262, ext. 2300) on Fridays from 1-3 p.m.

• Atlantic County CBOC (1909 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey; (800) 461-8262, ext. 2800) on Fridays from 1-3 p.m.

• Cape May County CBOC (1 Munro Ave., Cape May, New Jersey; (800) 461-8262, ext. 2850) on Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon.

• Cumberland County CBOC (79 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, New Jersey; (800) 461-8262, ext. 6500) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1-3 p.m.



Flu vaccinations can also be obtained at any scheduled appointment with a care team (e.g., every lab and clinic face-to-face encounter for primary care, nursing, specialty and behavioral health).



Eligible veterans also can receive their seasonal flu shots at Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent-care locations.



No appointment or VA referral is required. Veterans need to present a valid government-issued identification (e.g., Veterans Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, state-issued driver’s license or ID card, etc.).



Veterans can also use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent-care location near them.



Additional information can be found on the Wilmington VA Medical Center website, www.wilmington.va.gov/flu-clinic.asp.



For the general, nonveteran public looking to get flu shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a website to find vaccinations by area at vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine.



Beebe Healthcare is also offering free drive-thru flu clinics this week with one Thursday at First State Community Action in Georgetown (308 N. Railroad Ave.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., another Friday at Frankford Fire Hall (7 Main St.) from noon to 5 p.m. and another Saturday at Beebe’s Rehoboth Health Campus (18941 John J. Williams Highway) from 9 a.m. to noon.



All of Beebe’s flu clinics for the season can be found on its website’s events page, beebehealthcare.org/calendar, by searching screening/clinics.