Food Bank holding events

NEWARK — The Food Bank of Delaware will host more drive-thru mobile pantries in each county next week for families struggling to afford food.

Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency. Service will be first-come, first-served, limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry.

Participants should clear out their trunks or back seats ahead of time so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. Individuals can register onsite or online.

The first one is scheduled for Oct 19 at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The church is located at 20684 State Forest Road. Register in advance at OctSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com and sign up to volunteer at fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12622858.

The second event is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Dover International Speedway at 1131 North Dupont Highway. Go to OctKentCountyFood.eventbrite.com to register and fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12632262 to volunteer.

The final event next week will take place at Glasgow High School at 1901 South College Avenue. Registration is available at OctNewCastleCountyFood.eventbrite.com, and individuals can sign up to volunteer at fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12617407.

Each one begins at 11.