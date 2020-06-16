Food Bank holding events

NEWARK — The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-through mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

Service will be first-come, first-served, and assistance is limited to one per household. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.

The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry.

The first event will take place Friday starting at 11 a.m. at St. George’s Technical High School in Middletown. The next will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Woodbridge High School in Greenwood. The final one will kick off at 11 a.m. on June 24 at Dover International Speedway (enter through the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino entrance).

Individuals can register on-site or in advance. To sign up ahead of time, visit Junenewcastlecountyfood.eventbrite.com (Middletown), JuneSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com (Greenwood) or JuneKentCountyFood.eventbrite.com (Dover).