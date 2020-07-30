Food Bank hosting drive-thru mobile pantries in August

NEWARK – Next week, the Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.

The first one is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3 at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown at 11 a.m. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,500 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.

• Sussex County

When: Monday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.

Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Register in advance: AugSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com

Sign up to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12340271

• New Castle County

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.

Where: Glasgow High School, 1901 South College Ave., Newark

Register in advance: AugNewCastleCountyFood.eventbrite.com

Sign up to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12340054

• Kent County

When: Friday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m.

Where: Dover International Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover

Register in advance: AugKentCountyFood.eventbrite.com

Sign up to volunteer: https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12340350