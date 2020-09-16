Food Bank of Delaware giving assistance next week



NEWARK — The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-through mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food next week.

The events will take place in New Castle County Sept. 21, in Kent County Sept. 23 and in Sussex County Sept. 25.

Individuals can register ahead of time or on site, though service will be first-come, first-serve up to 1,500 households. Assistance is limited to one per household. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.

The first event will be at Glasgow High School, 1901 S. College Ave. Register at SeptNewCastleCountyFood.eventbrite.com and sign up to volunteer at fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12465170.

The second will be held at Dover International Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Highway. Register at SeptKentCountyFood.eventbrite.com and sign up to volunteer at fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12465164.

The last giveaway will be at Georgetown’s Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road. Register at SeptSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com and sign up to volunteer at fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12465182.

Each event begins at 11 a.m. Participants should make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction.