Food Bank of Delaware holiday food drive goes virtual



NEWARK — Amid the pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware announced that its annual holiday food drive has gone virtual. To maximize resources, ensure driver and donor safety and collect much needed resources for Delawareans struggling with hunger, this new interactive virtual food drive fundraising tool will allow donors to create a personalized virtual food drive page and invite friends, family or coworkers to donate.

Thanks to the Food Bank of Delaware’s wholesale purchasing power and efficient distribution model, food donations through the virtual food drive are stretched even further. For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can provide three meals to Delawareans in need. The new virtual food drive mirrors an online shopping experience where shoppers can select food items and place them in a shopping cart to check out and make a secure tax-deductible donation to the Food Bank.

To host a virtual food drive, visit https://fbd.fenly.org. For individuals and businesses still interested in conducting physical food drives, donations may be delivered to the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark (222 Lake Drive) and Milford (1040 Mattlind Way) Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (due to the pandemic, collection barrel and donation pickup will not be available this year).

Contact-free donation zones have been set up at both the Newark and Milford facilities.