Food Bank of Delaware hosting mass drive-through



The Food Bank of Delaware will host more drive-through mobile pantries in each Delaware county for families struggling to afford food.

The Sussex drive-through is scheduled for Monday at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown at 11 a.m. Register in advance at NovSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com.

The Kent County drive-through will be Wednesdy starting at 11 a.m. at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway in Dover. Register in advance at NovKentCountyFood.eventbrite.com.

The New Castle drive-through takes place on Friday starting at 11 a.m. at Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road in Newark. Register in advance: NovNewCastleCountyFood.eventbrite.com

The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

To help speed up the check-in process, pre-registration is requested. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof of ID and Delaware residency and be present to receive assistance. Register in advance at NovSussexCountyFood.eventbrite.com. Sign up to volunteer at fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12640540.