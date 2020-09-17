Food Bank seeks volunteers for upcoming food distributions

DOVER – Volunteers are urgently needed to help load vehicles with food at the Food Bank of Delaware’s September drive-thru food distributions in Kent and Sussex counties. Volunteers will help with set-up and breakdown as well.

The food distribution event in Kent County will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Dover International Speedway. To volunteer, go to the website https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12465164

The Food Bank of Delaware event in Sussex County will occur on Friday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Crossroad Community Church at 20684 State Forest Road in Georgetown. Volunteers should go to the website https://fbd.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12465182 for this event.