Food giveaway event set for Tuesday at CHEER Center

GEORGETOWN — Just before Thanksgiving, free food will be offered to the public Tuesday, Nov. 24, at an event co-hosted by Church Without Walls Outreach Ministries and another nonprofit, Unlimited Expectations Express.

The drive-thru food event will be staged in the CHEER Community Center parking lot starting at 1 p.m.

The tractor-trailer will have 1,152 food boxes, and 1,152 gallons of milk with a total of 24 pallets. Each food box will have 12 pounds of produce, five pounds of meat/protein, five pounds of dairy and a gallon of milk.

There are no income guidelines, event coordinator Dr. Alisha Broughton said.

The Delaware National Guard and the Georgetown Police Department, and Public Health will be on site to monitor Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Volunteers are needed to unload the truck, assist with loading boxes and during the drive-thru. Contact Dr. Broughton at 302-236-3557.

The CHEER Community Center is located at 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown.

Toy/Coat drive

On Saturday, Dec. 12, donations will be accepted for a toy drive and coat drive at the CHEER Community Center, Dr. Broughton said.

The combined drive will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Donations may include new items or slightly used hats, coats, gloves, jeans, shorts, shoes, carves, and toys for infant to 17 years old.

Bikes, basketballs, footballs, video games, board games, dolls, puzzles, pre-paid cellphones, skateboards, TV’s, Gameboys are welcome as are all kinds of toys.