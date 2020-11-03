Former Delaware Elections Commissioner Manlove, husband die in crash

NEW CASTLE — Former Delaware Elections Commissioner Elaine Manlove and her husband Wayne died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon, according to public officials.

Mrs. Manlove stepped down as Delaware’s commissioner of election in 2019, completing a 12-year-tenure. Her time as commissioner was highlighted by a shift of part of the state’s voter registration system from paper to electronic, along with the purchase of new voting machines.

Elaine Manlove

Gov. John Carney expressed his condolences in a statement Tuesday.

“Tracey and I are devastated by the tragic news about Elaine Manlove and her husband, Wayne,” he said.

“I’ve known Elaine since our days working together for New Castle County Executive Dennis Greenhouse in the early 1990s. Elaine was one of the most positive people I’ve ever known — and could light up any room. We are praying hard for Elaine and Wayne’s children, their entire family and many friends. Elaine spent the last two decades protecting our fundamental right to vote — 12 of those years as Delaware’s Elections Commissioner.

“She delayed her retirement to help prepare for the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 election. Elaine and Election Day have been one and the same for years. She was a public servant and a good friend. We are also sending strength today to Elaine’s second family at the Department of Elections. This is not an easy day for them, but I know they will be working hard to protect our democracy and make Elaine proud.”

Ms. Manlove’s expansion of voter registration efforts involved collaboration with the Division of Motor Vehicles to expedite the paper-heavy process by going electronic.

Lawmakers also approved spending $13 million to buy about new voting machines to replace others that had been used since 1995, and described by officials as greatly outdated.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., also expressed sadness at the death of Mr. and Mrs. Manlove.

“Martha and I are devastated to learn of the passing of Elaine and her husband, Wayne. Elaine was a consummate public servant, a visionary and incredibly committed to honest and secure elections.

“One of her greatest professional achievements over her 12 years as Elections Commissioner was modernizing Delaware’s voting machines, as well as working with the education community to bring elections and civics lessons into Delaware’s classrooms.

Gov. John Carney congratulates Elaine Manlove who retired after 12 years as Delaware’s Commissioner of Elections in June 2019. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

“It’s a cruel irony that her passing occurred on the eve of Election Day after she dedicated her life to protecting the integrity of the elections we hold so dear. Elaine and Wayne recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary, and my heart goes out to their children and grandchildren today. May we honor Elaine by ensuring that, this Election Day, every person who wants to vote can vote, and every ballot that is casted is counted. I know that so many across Delaware will be thinking of Elaine today.”

According to Delaware State Police, who had not officially identified the pair Tuesday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, Mrs. Manlove, a 72-year-old Ocean View resident, was driving a vehicle that was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on northbound U.S. 13 at approximately 1:53 p.m., police said. Her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped at a red light at the intersection with Red Lion Road when struck.

She and Mr. Manlove, 75, were wearing seat belts at the time, police said. They were transported to Christiana Hospital where they were pronounced deceased, Cpl. Hatchell said.

According to police, the tractor-trailer pushed the Equinox off the roadway upon impact, causing it to spin out of control and strike a tree.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 41-year-old man from Ephrata, Pennsylvania, was not injured, police said.

Police said northbound U.S. 13 between Del. 1 and Hamburg Road was closed for about three hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

DSP asks anyone with information on the crash to contact Det. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 365-8486. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.