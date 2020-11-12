Free childcare available to essential workers



DOVER — On Tuesday, nonprofit Mom’s House of Dover Inc. announced it will temporarily open up to provide free childcare to essential workers.

Citing concerns of the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the community Mom’s House said in a news release that “the organization is eager to step up efforts to serve low-income, single parents during this difficult time.

“Since most clients are currently schooling from home, the program has space in the facility to provide daycare to children of low-income single, widowed or divorced essential workers who cannot afford it otherwise.

Mom’s House said it accepts Purchase of Care and is free for those who do not qualify.

For more information, call 678-8688. Mom’s House is located at 864 S. State Street in Dover.