Free public Wi-Fi on DART’s fixed-route buses



DART now offers free public Wi-Fi on all fixed-route buses statewide and at its Wilmington Transit Center, according to an announcement Tuesday.

DART’s Chief Executive Officer John Sisson said, “Customers no longer need to worry about running out of data as they access our free Wi-Fi to catch up on work, connect with friends, access apps or just sit back and stream their favorite music, as DART gets them safely and quickly to their destination.”

To experience Wi-Fi on DART fixed-route buses, follow these steps:

• Select the network — Go to your Wi-Fi settings and select the network name DART Wi-Fi.

• Type in the password — Once the network name is selected, you will be prompted for the password. Simply type in RIDEDART.

• The internet will launch.

To experience Wi-Fi at the Wilmington Transit Center:

• Select the network — Go to your Wi-Fi settings and select the network name State-Guest-Net.

• No password is required.

• The Wi-Fi is connected.

Decals with log-in information are also posted on buses.