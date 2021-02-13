Freezing rain in forecast for weekend

Transient C-17 Globemaster III aircraft sit on the snow-covered flight line at Dover Air Force Base on Thursday. With a wintry mix of precipitation, the base continued normal operations and prepared for potential additional winter weather this weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo/Roland Balik)

DOVER — After snow blanketed Kent County earlier this week, a cover of freezing rain may be in store for the weekend.



That’s according to the National Weather Service’s forecast for Saturday and Sunday, when likely precipitation could mix with temperatures hovering around freezing.



There’s also a chance of a small bit of snow in Dover before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the NWS. There may be a small amount of freezing rain and snow in Georgetown, with little or no snow or ice accumulation expected.



In Dover on Saturday, sleet could occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., followed by freezing rain with a high near 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.



The chance of precipitation increases to 70% Saturday night into Sunday, with a new ice accumulation of around 0.1 inch possible.



Freezing rain could transition to rain after 10 a.m. Sunday, with a chance of precipitation at 30%. Freezing rain could then return after 11 p.m. with the chance of precipitation at 30%.



There’s a chance of snow overnight Monday, followed by freezing rain and sleet.



It could snow or rain Wednesday night, when the chance of precipitation is 70%, the NWS said.



In Georgetown on Saturday, snow and freezing rain are possible before noon, which could likely transition to rain after 1 p.m. The likelihood of precipitation is 70%, with little or no ice or snow accumulation expected.



It could rain Sunday in Sussex, mainly after 4 p.m., the NWS said.



Snow is possible overnight Monday, along with sleet and freezing rain, with the chance of precipitation at 60%,



On Wednesday, the NWS said, snow is also possible in Sussex County, and the chance of precipitation is 40%. Rain and snow are likely Thursday, with a 70% chance of precipitation.