Friends of Kent County Public Library hold Literary Tea



DOVER — Tickets are now on sale for the Friends of Kent County Public Library Literary Tea scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover.

Historical presenter Alisa DuPuy will portray Alice Liddel Hargreaves, the inspiration for the beloved classic, Alice In Wonderland. “Alice” will talk about her life, her relationship with author Lewis Carroll and debunk some of the myths and rumors that surrounded him and his masterpiece story. Along with the interactive presentation, guests will also enjoy a menu of scones with lemon curd and clotted cream, assorted finger sandwiches, petite desserts, tea and coffee.

The event will also include a Chance Auction (addition purchase), with all proceeds going to the Friends of Kent County Public Library, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Tickets are $30 per person or $110 for a reserved table of four.

The Literary Tea is designed for ages 13 and up only. Dress is business casual, red, black and white are encouraged. Hats and period clothing welcome. Tickets are available for purchase at the Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover until sold out. Call the library at 744-1919 to arrange for a curbside purchase. Payment is by exact cash or check only (payable to “Friends of KCPL”). Tickets will not be available at the door. Face coverings, temperature/wellness checks, and other proactive measures related to COVID-19 will be in effect as required by state guidelines and CDC recommendations.