Frontier to fly out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport

The Wilmington-New Castle Airport will host Frontier Airlines flights to Orlando, Florida, three days a week, starting Feb. 11. (Submitted photo/Delaware River & Bay Authority)

DOVER — The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is federalizing the Wilmington-New Castle Airport, as Frontier Airlines plans to restart scheduled commercial service to and from Orlando (Florida) International Airport, beginning Feb. 11.



The nonstop service from Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) will operate three times weekly. Frontier will serve Wilmington-New Castle Airport with the 180-seat Airbus A320 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.



“One of the (Delaware River & Bay Authority)’s goals for Wilmington-New Castle Airport has always been to establish quality, sustainable air service for our community and Frontier’s return is both a commitment to Delaware and a testament to the market sustainability of passenger demand at this airport,” DRBA Deputy Executive Director and Airports Director Stephen D. Williams said in a statement. “With the support of our colleagues at TSA, the State of Delaware will no longer be the only state in the union without regularly scheduled commercial service.”



On Feb. 11, passengers aboard Frontier Airlines inbound flight No. 1254 to Wilmington-New Castle Airport from Orlando are expected to arrive at 12:38 p.m.



To accommodate the planned return of commercial service to the airport, the DRBA recently completed renovations to the terminal, which include the checkpoint and baggage-screening areas, as well as the secure area of the terminal.



The authority has invested approximately $2 million for security compliance and customer service improvements inside the passenger terminal. These upgrades include expanding and improving the security queue to enable TSA to conduct passenger screening more efficiently, building a new modern ticketing/check-in counter and gate-area seating and improving technology infrastructure upgrades throughout the building to accommodate new passenger information displays and improve airline communications.



TSA has installed state-of-the-art equipment to screen passengers, their checked baggage and carry-on baggage. TSA officers will be on-site about two hours prior to scheduled flights and will begin to screen passengers and their baggage an hour before each scheduled departure.



“The TSA officers who will be conducting security screening operations at Wilmington-New Castle Airport are well-trained and experienced in all of our screening protocols,” Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for Philadelphia International and Wilmington-New Castle airports, said in a statement.



“We look forward to working with the Delaware River & Bay Authority and their law enforcement agency, Frontier Airlines and all of our security stakeholder partners at the airport as commercial flights start up.”