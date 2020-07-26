Full throttle event: Greenwood CHEER Center hosts car show fundraiser

Interior design, engine, paint scheme and overall appearance are the scoring factors as Gino Bovino, left, and Tyler Bullock of the Del Mar Va Judging Group score this car show entry — a 1980 Corvette. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

GREENWOOD — Community unity was on showroom display Saturday as car enthusiasts teamed with CHEER Inc. in a fundraiser benefiting a Selbyville man battling cancer.

Upward of 80 entries — classic, vintage and muscle machines along with a handful of tractors — occupied the parking lot and grounds of the Greenwood CHEER Center.

The event, facilitated by Mabel Kelly and CHEER, featured live, silent and Chinese auctions and a bake sale along with assorted vendors.

All proceeds benefit Levin Clark Sr., a Selbyville man undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

“We’ve been blessed,” said Levin Clark Jr. of the outpouring of support for his father.

Ms. Kelley noted the support Levin Clark Jr. has provided to the community, including events benefiting organizations such as the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

“Levin has given so much to the community. It’s time we give back,” said Ms. Kelly.

“Coming to the car shows, every car show means something to somebody, and this one is for cancer,” said Ken Towers of Georgetown. “I’m fighting cancer, so I understand it. We just have to do what we can do. Everybody here loves their cars. They love to stand around and talk. This is what it’s all about — people that love to get together and enjoy life with each other.”

A car show/fundraiser benefit held at the Greenwood CHEER Center Saturday in support of Selbyville resident Levin Clark Sr., who is undergoing treatment for cancer. From left, Levin Clark Sr., his son Levin Clark Jr. and his wife Erma Clark.

Mr. Towers’ 1969 Camaro was among the vehicles scored by the Del-Mar-Va Judging Group.

“Everybody out here has a story. My story: I got a ’69 Camaro that I got for $40, in a raffle from the Horsey Youth Foundation,” said Mr. Towers. “Grandkids … we buy raffle tickets for everything. One Saturday night we get a call from the Horsey Youth Foundation congratulating us on winning first place, which was the car, and $7,600 later — that is how much the taxes were — we got it. We’ve spent money on this, and money on that.

“Now, we’ve got a car that is just so much fun to drive,” Mr. Towers added. “It’s fast, sometimes it’s too fast. It goes on down the highway very, very fast. I’ve talked to a couple of troopers.”

A 1980 CJ-7 Jeep owned by Kelly West of Snow Hill, Maryland drew plenty of attention.

“I bought it 28 years ago from a lady in Delaware, and I paid $3,500 cash for it,” said Mr. West. “Now, I’ve got about $25,000 into it. It’s more of my toy. I go to car shows. And this was a good thing, because my mother-in-law had colon cancer. Anything like this I don’t mind coming to. We all enjoy it.”

Among those on hand were members of the Georgetown-based County Seat Cruisers car club, whose show appearances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nostalgia from the days of picnic events and soda bar/car hop stands spill out of the trunk of Ocean View resident Bob Herrington’s 1963 Rambler onto the parking lot. Pictured with Mr. Herrington is Rosalie Walls of Georgetown.

“This is our second show,” said County Seat Cruisers President Bruce Leppo. “We have a big variety of different cars, trucks and tractors.”

In his 1963 Rambler, Bob Herrington of Ocean View had a trunk full of nostalgia — a vast assortment of plastic food and accessory replicas from the picnic basket and drive-in car hop eras. Many items date timewise to the 1950s and 1960s when Mr. Herrington made trips to Mississippi with his parents to visit his grandparents.

“They didn’t have the interstate system down in the south yet, so we would stop at these roadside parks to feed yourself, because there weren’t restaurants all over the place either,” said Mr. Herrington.

His nostalgic collection was grown through the likes of eBay, yard sales “and every now and then running into some older couple that has something,” Mr. Herrington said. “I’ve been collecting all of this stuff for probably every bit of seven or eight years, maybe more.”

Major sponsors of Saturday’s event were Chambers Towing, Bunting & Murray Inc., the Truck Store, Anna Taylor and Tom Dempsey.

“We had a lot of help to get this together,” said Ms. Kelly.

Ken Towers, left, of Georgetown and Kelly West of Snow Hill, Maryland strike up a friendship and conversation as they check out Mr. West’s 1980 CJ-7 Jeep.

Another benefit supporting Levin Clark Sr. is in the works. According to organizer Wanda Sammons, the event will be held at the Stockley Tavern on U.S. 113 south of Georgetown at a date to be determined.

Fundraiser plans are for a chicken patter BBQ, live band, car show, bake sale, yard sale, vendors and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to support Levin Clark Sr., Ms. Sammons said.

This coming Saturday, Aug. 1, the car show scene shifts gears to the CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road for the 10th annual CHEER Car, Truck, Bike & Motorcycle Show. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Cheerful BBQ Picnic available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.