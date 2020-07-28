Fund awards grants to help COVID response

DOVER — The Delaware Community Foundation has awarded another round of grants to help residents combat COVID-19. The recently announced distribution, which follows 12 previous rounds, totals $210,426.

The grants will address a broad range of community needs during the pandemic.

Since the coronavirus relief fund was launched in mid-March, 139 nonprofits have received a total of $3 million.

The fund is slated to announce recipients through the end of the year.

“As the pandemic continues, the needs are growing and evolving,” said President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay. “We are calling on the community to help local nonprofit organizations get food, shelter, medical care and other essential services directly to the people who need it most. We also must support our workforce, arts community and other sectors to restore our quality of life post-COVID-19.”

The newest grantees are the Delaware Children’s Museum ($20,000), Kent-Sussex Industries ($25,000), Sussex Habitat for Humanity ($27,440), West End Neighborhood House ($20,086),

YMCA Delaware ($50,000), Kent Code Purple ($25,000), Delaware Zoological Society ($6,600), Developing Artists Collaboration Dewey ($3,400), Kalmar Nyckel ($5,400), Serviam Girls Academy ($20,000), Historic Lewes Farmers Market ($7,500).

The next application deadline is Aug. 10. Visit delcf.org/community-needs-grants