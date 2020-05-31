George Floyd’s death spurs gatherings in Dover, Seaford

Protests seeking justice in the death of George Floyd continued downstate Sunday. About 150 people gathered at Legislative Hall in Dover in the afternoon and a group of ministers organized a morning “March in Support of Justice for Floyd” in Seaford.

On Saturday, protests began in Wilmington, similar to those carried out in cities across the nation in response to Mr. Floyd’s death. His arrest Monday was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.