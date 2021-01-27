Georgetown council meeting to open with Hindu prayer

GEORGETOWN – History will be made Wednesday as a Hindu prayer will usher in the regular portion of the Georgetown’s virtual council meeting.

Noted Hindu statesman/clergyman Rajan Zed remotely will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before Georgetown Town Council for the first time since the town’s establishment in 1791.

Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick said the invocation represents “a function of diversity and inclusion.”

Mr. Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, reached out to the town via email on Jan. 21 and “asked if we would schedule him to read the invocation remotely at the next meeting of the Georgetown Town Council. We did some research and reached back to him,” Mr. Dvornick said.

The regular council session is tentatively set to begin at 7 p.m. following a 6:45 p.m. public hearing.

Rajan Zed

To access the council meeting being held electronically, visit: zoom.us/join (Zoom Meeting ID: 931 8514 2181) and follow onscreen instructions.

As to why Georgetown was selected, Mr. Dvornick can only speculate, noting that Mr. Zed’s Jan. 21 request came the day after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Mr. Zed will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.

Mr. Dvornick said Mr. Zed asked Monday night if this the first time a Hindu prayer would be done in the town of Georgetown with town government.

“As far I know, it is the only time. So, it definitely would make him the first,” Mr. Dvornick said.

Mr. Zed has done the invocation at the United States Capitol before the House and the Senate, various state legislatures as well as local government, including town/city council meetings, Mr. Dvornick said.

In July 2007, Mr. Zed’s morning prayer before the U.S. Senate was disrupted by three shouting protesters who were removed by police from the visitors’ gallery.

After Sanskrit delivery, Mr. Zed will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.

Hinduism, the oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about 3 million Hindus in the United States.

According to Mr. Zed’s biography on his website, he:

• is a global Hindu and interfaith leader;

• has been bestowed with World Interfaith Leader Award;

• is senior fellow and religious adviser to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project;

• has been panelist for “On Faith”, a prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and

• produces a weekly multi-faith panel “Faith Forum” in a Gannett publication for over nine years.

Born in India, Mr. Zed, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday, is interfaith ambassador of Nevada Clergy Association, spiritual adviser to National Association of Interchurch & Interfaith Families, etc. He is on the Governing Board of Directors of Northern Nevada International Center, on the Board of Directors of Nevada World Trade Council, elected to office of General Improvement District Trustee of Verdi TV District, member Citizens Advisory Committee of Regional Transportation Commission, member Reno Police Chief Advisory Board.

He possesses a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Nevada-Reno, Master of Science in Mass Communications from San Jose State University, California; and Bachelor of Journalism from Panjab University, India.

Staff writer Glenn Rolfe can be reached at grolfe@newszap.com.