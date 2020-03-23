Georgetown defers remittance of accommodations tax

GEORGETOWN — The town of Georgetown on Friday announced that effective immediately it has deferred the remittance requirement for taxes collected on its recently enacted Accommodations Tax.

“With ongoing uncertainty related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we are looking for ways to lessen the financial burden on our local businesses,” said Georgetown Mayor Bill West.

Town Manager Gene Dvornick emphasized that at this time it is more critical to have the local hotels use these funds to pay staff and vendors for the immediate future.

Lodging establishments will still need to file their Lodging Tax Monthly Payment Voucher, however, remittance of taxes due is deferred until September 2020.

Anyone seeking additional information should contact Georgetown’s town offices at 856-7391.

In November 2019, a 3-percent lodging tax swung into effect on public accommodations for hotels and motels within the town limits of Georgetown. It was estimated the lodging tax could mean upward of $100,000 or more annually for the town.

Georgetown, Seaford, Millville and Rehoboth Beach are among six municipalities granted authority by the General Assembly this year to impose a 3-percent lodging tax, in addition to the state public accommodations tax. City of Dover and Delaware City are the other municipalities.

State legislation also empowered Sussex County to enact a 3-percent lodging tax on hotels, motels and tourist homes in unincorporated areas. Kent and New Castle counties also were granted that authority.