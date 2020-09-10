Georgetown East Gateway Improvements project set to begin next Monday

GEORGETOWN – The Delaware Department of Transportation’s (DelDOT) contractor Allan Myers MD Inc. is scheduled to begin the Georgetown East Gateway Improvements project starting next Monday.

The work consists of the realignment of Sand Hill Road and Airport Road to intersect U.S. 9 at one location at an improved angle, along with additional turn lanes, signal improvements, pavement resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle facilities and drainage and lighting improvements.

Currently, Airport Road between U.S. 9 and Sterling Avenue will not be closed on Sept. 18. The road closure will likely take place in spring 2021. A traffic alert will be announced in advance of the detour.

DelDOT was awarded a $7 million discretionary Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Georgetown East Gateway project.

Allan Myers MD Inc. submitted a bid of $8,847,777 for the project, the lowest of four bids received. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2022, pending weather.