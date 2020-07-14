Georgetown: Meet the candidates event moved to Marvel Museum

GEORGETOWN – The Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce Tuesday announced a change of venue for the Meet the Candidates event on Tuesday, July 21.

Previously scheduled for county council chambers in the Sussex County Administration Building on The Circle, the public event will be held outdoors at the Nutter Marvel Carriage Museum grounds on South Bedford Street.

The July 21 event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates include incumbent Bob Holston and challenger Penuel Barrett for the Ward 4 council seat, Mayor Bill West and Ward 3 candidate Angela Townsend.

Mayor West and Ms. Townsend are unopposed in the Aug. 15 municipal election.

Those attending the meet the candidates’ event may remain in their vehicle or bring chairs and sit outside if they wish.

Facial coverings and social distancing protocol are required.