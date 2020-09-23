Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary applications

GEORGETOWN – The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club is accepting applications for community grants.

The club awards grants once a year to nonprofit organizations serving Georgetown and Millsboro.

The grants are underwritten each year by the club’s signature Flags for Heroes fund-raising project, which takes place every spring. The project honors military veterans and culminates with American flags displayed on the Georgetown Circle, at the Delaware Tech campus in Georgetown, and at four locations in Millsboro.

Organizations seeking grants can download guidelines and the application form from the club’s website at Georgetownmillsbororotaryclub.org. Click on the “Community Service” tab and the information on grants will appear in the center of the screen.

Grants are awarded to programs that serve the Georgetown and Millsboro areas and typically range between $500 and $5,000.

Beneficiaries must be IRS-recognized tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations. Funds will be distributed to organizations that support:

• Programs that assist the disadvantaged.

• Community service endeavors.

Individuals, political associations or candidates, organizations that provide funding to other organizations or agencies, or organizations that discriminate by race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, or national origin are not eligible.

Likewise, groups seeking money to run brick-and-mortar facilities or to pay for building and construction projects do not qualify.

Grant applications should be no more than two pages, not including appropriate attachments. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Recommendations for awards are made by the club’s grant committee, and the club’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, will make the final decisions on awarding the grants.

Grant recipients will be required to submit a brief report within one year. Grants will be awarded on a one-time only basis. Organizations may submit a new application in subsequent years.

The deadline is Oct. 31. Materials can be mailed to P.O. Box 164, Georgetown, DE 19947. For any questions, email Alice Erdly at amerdly@gmail.com.