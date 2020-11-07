Georgetown plans ‘reverse’ Christmas parade Dec. 15

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown has reversed its previous Christmas parade cancellation, with plans through community unity to stage a “reverse” parade in mid-December.

The Tuesday, Dec. 15 parade — themed Topsy Turvy COVID Christmas — will encompass The Circle, with stationary floats, displays and other entries on display for viewing by spectators from their vehicles from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The reverse parade is one of three holiday related events facilitated by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Town of Georgetown.

Also planned is a Let’s Light Up Georgetown! contest, open to businesses and residents in Georgetown, and a downtown decoration initiative, similar to Georgetown Arts & Flowers’ scarecrow campaign in the fall.

“We’re excited. People are very excited about it,” said Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President Linda Price. “They are excited that we came up with a great solution to at least enjoy the holidays a little and get the kids involved.”

Georgetown Mayor Bill West said the parade was facilitated by “the Chamber, some businesspeople and some local residents. The Chamber has always been responsible for a Christmas event in Georgetown so I’m going to continue that by letting them do that.”

Mayor West added he and the town are “there to support them in any way they need support.”

Earlier this fall, the announcement was made that the Georgetown Christmas Parade, set for Thursday, Dec. 3, would not be held to logistical barriers and other issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were kind of bummed that we had to cancel the Christmas parade, but this is a great alternative,” said Ms. Price. “And what’s really cool about it is it brought together a group of residents from the town as well as businesses from the town, and we’re all working together to get this put on. A group of residents and business owners came together and wanted to see if there was something that could be done, to kind of salvage some of the joy for Christmas. And we came up with what we thought was a really cool idea.”

During the reverse parade, DJ Sky Brady will play Christmas music from The Circle, and word from the North Pole is Santa Claus will be in town that night, waving from the second floor balcony of the Brick Hotel to spectators as they circle The Circle.

Organizers also encourage spectators to decorate their vehicles “to add more festivity” to the parade.

Anticipation is the parade will be a huge hit.

“We think we can fit at least 16 floats or displays on The Circle. If we get more than that we’ll figure out from there what direction we’re going to go in,” said Ms. Price. “We don’t have to close The Circle down and get DelDOT involved. And because we are not encouraging people to gather — this way they are driving around — we don’t have to get approval from the state.”

Let’s Light up Georgetown!

Open to any business or residence in the Town of Georgetown proper, this holiday house/business decorating contest and tour will run from Dec. 4 through Dec. 15.

There are four themed categorical awards:

• The Clark Griswold (brightest display);

• The Kevin McCallister (most creative);

• George Bailey (most traditional);

• Charles Dickens (most spirited);

• People’s Choice

Maps and ballots will be provided for viewers. Anyone or business wishing to participate should contact the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce at 856-1544 or email: Director@georgetowncoc.com.

Winners will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 16. Awards are not yet finalized but may be yard signage for bragging rights or a trophy.

Tree/Decorating Display Contest

Open to any business – in town or those in various Georgetown area plazas and shopping centers – this will entail decorating Christmas Trees or some type of Christmas character that will be attached to a pole in the downtown district.