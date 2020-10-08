Georgetown to host Reading of Returns, Burying of the Hatchet event Nov. 5

GEORGETOWN – Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, Rep. Ruth Briggs King and Georgetown Mayor Bill West on today announced that they will be holding a Reading of Returns and Burying of the Hatchet on Return Day, Nov. 5 on the historic Circle in Georgetown.

The Returns will be read at noon by Sussex County Sheriff Robert Lee, followed by the burying of the hatchet immediately following on the stage in front of the Sussex County Administrative Offices by the Chairpersons of the Sussex County Democratic Party, Republican Party, Independent Party, and Libertarian Party.

“Dozens of individuals have contacted me over the course of several weeks to see what could be done to keep the tradition of Return Day alive,” said Sen. Pettyjohn. “The divisive and caustic nature of the 2020 election season makes it especially important that we perform this act to show our constituents that we are ready to move past the election and govern for all people.”

Rep. Briggs King added, “Return Day is an important part of our county and adds to the way that we all work together regardless of party. The coming together to bury the hatchet is our reset to show that we are not enemies, and that regardless of our political differences, we are Americans, Delawareans, and Sussex Countians.”

Mayor West echoed the sentiments of Georgetown’s lawmakers in Dover.

“Georgetown is the center of our beloved Sussex County,” he said. “This is where people, for over 200 years, have come together to celebrate the end of the election, to meet their newly elected officials, and begin the work of mending fences that may have been damaged during the partisan political season. With the turmoil that we have all faced in 2020, it’s important that we come together and move forward.”

The Circle will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. No additional Return Day-related events will be held by the organizers. All participants and spectators will be expected to abide by COVID-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and face coverings in effect at the time.

This event is neither sponsored, endorsed, nor authorized by the Sussex County Return Day, Inc. Committee.

For additional information and updates, visit BuryTheHatchet2020.com.