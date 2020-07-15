Georgetown’s candidates’ event moved to Marvel

GEORGETOWN – The Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce announced a change of venue for the “Meet the Candidates” event on Tuesday, July 21.

Previously scheduled for county council chambers in the Sussex County Administration Building on The Circle, the public event will be held outdoors at the Nutter Marvel Carriage Museum grounds on South Bedford Street.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates include incumbent Bob Holston and challenger Penuel Barrett for the Ward 4 council seat, Mayor Bill West and Ward 3 candidate Angela Townsend.

Mayor West and Ms. Townsend are unopposed in Georgetown’s Aug. 15 municipal election.

Those attending the meet the candidates’ event may remain in their vehicle or bring chairs and sit outside.

Facial coverings and social distancing protocol are required.