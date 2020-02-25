Get incentives for new refrigeration systems

DOVER — The Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy has launched a program to provide incentives to businesses to install more environmentally friendly refrigeration systems.

The “Cool Switch – Low Impact Refrigerant Program” aims to reduce the amount of hydroflourocarbons released into the atmosphere. Incentives for installing new systems or making upgrades to existing systems will be offered to participating municipalities, businesses and industries. The incentives will be based on calculations for reducing greenhouse gas potential associated with the new refrigerant used.

Program grants are available for both new systems and existing system retrofits that utilize refrigerants with lower impacts. Grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to funding availability.

The refrigerant program is funded through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a partnership between 11 states aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Delaware is also proposing regulations that, if finalized, may phase out the use of certain HFCs.

For more information on the program, visit de.gov/dcce and click on Energy Policy and Programs or contact Ed Synoski at Edward.Synoski@delaware.gov or 735-3480.