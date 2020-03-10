Give input on state rules and regulations

WILMINGTON — The state will hold meetings of the Government Efficiency & Accountability Review Board in each county this month. Gov. John Carney and members of his cabinet will be in attendance and will accept public comment on ways to improve state government and the delivery of state services.

The Delaware Departments of Labor, Health and Social Services, Education; Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and Transportation will be among the agencies participating.

The first meeting will take place in Kent County on March 19. It will be held at Wilmington University’s Dover Campus in Building A Auditorium at 6. The second will be held at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown March 24. Attendees should come to the Arts and Science Center Theater by 6:30.

The third will be at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center in New Castle on March 30. It will begin at 6 in the Black Box Theater and Multipurpose Room A.

“Since taking office, I have talked to Delawareans about our commitment to operating our state government as efficiently and effectively as possible — so we can focus on investing taxpayer dollars where they are needed most,” Gov. Carney said in a statement.

“These GEAR public meetings are another chance for us to hear directly from Delawareans on how we can improve our state government — and strengthen our work around education, public health, workforce training, and social service delivery. Members of our GEAR team have done important work to identify statewide improvements, and we are going on the road to hear directly from Delawareans about their priorities.”

Members of the public can also offer comments regarding state rules and regulations. Comments can be submitted online at https://gear.delaware.gov/public-comment/, emailed to reg_review@delaware.gov or mailed to GEAR – Attn: James Myran, Carvel State Office Building, 820 North French Street, 8th Floor, Office 813, Wilmington, Delaware 19801.