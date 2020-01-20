Gold star deadline looms in Oct. for driver licenses, ID’s

DOVER — Delaware driver licenses or ID credentials that do not have a gold star in the top right corner will not be considered real IDs and will not be federally compliant this fall.

Beginning Oct. 1, anybody who does not have a federally compliant credential will not be able to board a domestic flight without carrying additional identifying information and may be denied access to federal buildings and more.

Anybody who has a gold star in the top right corner will remain compliant.

A total of 72 percent of Delaware residents hold a “REAL ID” credential that meets all standards for federal compliance. For those without the gold star, the option to upgrade their credential by the Oct. 1 deadline is decreasing.

Individuals can upgrade their driver license or identification card to a “REAL ID” credential at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

REAL ID requires a one-time revalidation of all identity documentation (such as birth certificate or Social Security card) used for obtaining a driver license or ID. Existing driver license or ID card holders will be presenting original identity documents at the time of renewal like the first time they obtained their driver license or ID.

Unless an individual requires revalidation of their identity (for example, a name change or if their immigration documents expire), they will not be required to provide their original identity documents again.

For a complete list of acceptable documentation, as well as Frequently Asked Questions and more information about REAL ID, visit https://secureid.dmv.de.gov.

