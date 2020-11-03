Goldey-Beacom College to hold hybrid spring semester

WILMINGTON – Goldey-Beacom College is moving ahead with a hybrid schedule for the spring 2021 semester. Official move-in for undergraduate students will take place Jan. 8 to 10.

Undergraduate classes will begin the week of Jan. 11. Day classes will operate fully in the classroom while evening classes will be in hybrid format, meeting 50% in the classroom and 50% online. Additionally, some classes have been earmarked as fully online. Graduate classes will offer both hybrid and online formats.

GBC spring athletic teams — such as baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track & field — are slated to proceed with their season while fall and winter teams will have regular practice but no intercollegiate competition. The college will follow appropriate testing protocols consistent with NCAA and CDC guidance.

The college’s reopening comes on the heels of a $30M campus construction and renovation project.

“Our students deserve a memorable college experience. That means opening our residence halls, especially the newest one – Franta Hall, as well as the newly renovated dining facilities for residents, staff and faculty,” Dr. Colleen Perry Keith said in a prepared statement. “We have carefully made our reopening decisions with the understanding and knowledge that all appropriate COVID19 controls are in place and will be utilized by everyone on campus.”

While the college has made the decision to reopen for the spring semester, it is understood that state or federal governance can overrule these decisions if the pandemic worsens in the coming weeks and months.

Founded in 1886, Goldey-Beacom College has approximately 1,800 students enrolled from 22 states and over 60 nations. The College offers 41 degree options in its graduate and undergraduate programs with majors in psychology, economics, criminal justice, communication & media, human services, English and all areas of business including accounting, business administration, entrepreneurship and finance.

Recent program additions include the Doctor of Business Administration program which started in fall 2018 and the M.A. in Counseling Psychology in fall 2019. The B. A. in Human Services and the B. A. in Communication and Media began in fall 2020.