Gov. Carney extends State of Emergency another 30 days

WILMINGTON – Governor John Carney on Monday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration another 30 days to confront community spread of COVID-19, and issued the following statement:



“For months, Delawareans and Delaware businesses have made significant sacrifices to flatten the curve, and protect the health of their family members, friends, and neighbors. We are beating COVID-19. Let’s not go backwards.



“Wearing a face mask in public settings is still required by this State of Emergency declaration. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance from others outside your household. We know from public health experts that following these basic health precautions is the best way to prevent community spread of COVID-19.



“Thank you to all Delawareans and visitors who are following these precautions. Whether or not you have symptoms, consider getting a test to help us track the spread of this disease. Locations are available at de.gov/gettested. Stay vigilant. We will get through this by continuing to work together.”



Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Health or medically-related COVID-19 questions can also be submitted by email to DPHCall@delaware.gov.