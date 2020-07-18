Governor urges people to stay safe in excessive heat

WILMINGTON – Delaware, along with several other states, will experience excessive heat over the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Delaware and a Heat Advisory for Delaware’s beaches, which begins on Sunday at noon and will last through Monday at 8 p.m.

The severe weather may continue beyond Monday. Delawareans and visitors are advised to be aware of the dangers that accompany the severe temperatures, learn how to avoid heat-related illness or death, and monitor local weather forecasts for the latest information.

“In addition to remaining vigilant against COVID-19, I urge all Delawareans to practice heat safety during this stretch of high temperatures expected in Delaware and our region,” said Gov. John Carney. “We want our residents and visitors to follow the advice of health officials and take steps to beat the heat. Please never leave children or pets in cars, stay hydrated, learn the signs of heat illness, and take appropriate precautions to stay safe in these hot temperatures and all summer.”

Health officials also advise the public to stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, wear light clothing, and drink plenty of water. Delawareans should check on vulnerable members of their families and neighbors, including seniors and those with disabilities.

Authorities also stress that temperatures inside a closed vehicle can rise to lethal levels quickly. Do not leave children, pets, or vulnerable adults inside closed vehicles even for a few minutes. Parents and caregivers are urged to make it a habit to check the back seat every time they exit a car.

If possible, bring outdoor pets inside. If they are outside, make sure to provide plenty of water and replace it frequently.