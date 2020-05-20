Grants to assist those in need in Kent County open for applications

Nonprofit organizations that support those in need in Kent County can now apply for financial support to continue their work.

The application deadline is June 30. Grants will support proposals for charitable organizations and activities involving programs that have a lasting, positive impact on Kent County. This year the committee will also take into account needs for these populations stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

The grants are made possible by the Benjamin F. Potter Trust, created in 1843 and one of the oldest continuing trusts of its type in the nation. The purpose of the trust is to aid the economically underprivileged in Kent County by supporting charitable organizations serving these individuals. The CenDel Foundation, which brings expertise in needs in Kent County, serves as the grant recommendation committee.

The areas of focus considered for funding are: crisis/emergency assistance funding for basic needs, homelessness, hunger and health care.

The Trust will award approximately $290,000 in 2020 to qualified 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that serve Kent County. Each grant request must be submitted via the DCF’s online grants portal, available at bit.ly/dcf-grants. Applications must be submitted online by June 30.

All applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision in writing by late summer 2020. For more information, please contact Mike DiPaolo at 302-856-4393 or mdipaolo@delcf.org. Information about the Delaware Community Foundation can be found at www.delcf.org. To find out more about CenDel, visit, www.cendelfoundation.org.