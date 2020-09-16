Green, Schaeffer prevail in Sussex County Council primaries

GEORGETOWN – Cindy Green wrote a second gender chapter in Sussex County Council history.

Mark Schaeffer took down the old guard.

Late-arriving primary election results Tuesday night left those two candidates as victors among five Republican candidates seeking two county council seats.

Ms. Green, successful in her bid to move from Sussex County’s Register of Wills to county council’s District 2 seat, emerged the winner with 1,431 votes, followed by Robert Wilson (1,150) and Lisa Hudson Briggs (1,086).

Cindy Green

“They are calling the race in my favor,” said Ms. Green said late Tuesday evening.

She becomes the second woman to secure a term on Sussex County’s five-member governing body. Joan Deaver of Lewes was the first county councilwoman, serving two terms from 2008 to 2016 in representing District 3.

In county council’s District 3 GOP primary, Mr. Schaeffer narrowly edged one-term incumbent Irwin “I.G.” Burton, 3,163 to 3,120.

Mark Schaeffer

Mr. Schaeffer said he received a phone call late Tuesday from I.G. Burton “and my opponent conceded.”

Mr. Burton currently serves a council’s vice president.

Ms. Green, in her 10th year as Register of Wills, credited her victory to a total team effort.

“We had a strong team. It was my help and my family. We just had a stronger team,” said Ms. Green. “We won all corners of the district. We had pockets of help and people that were encouraging me to run.”

Ms. Green and Mr. Schaeffer will begin their council terms in January. Ms. Green will assume the District 2 post held since 2008 by Samuel Wilson Jr., whose son, Robert, was bidding to follow in his footsteps.

Ms. Green has two years remaining on her Register of Wills term. The Governor will appoint someone to complete her term, said Ms. Green.

In the 2016 Republican primary, Mr. Schaeffer finished a close second to Mr. Burton, 1,256 to 1,129, in a four-candidate District 3 council primary.

This year, the tables were reversed.

“We ran against an incumbent that had the entire old-guard political machine behind him. We worked very aggressively to get the message out that we need a change,” said Mr. Schaeffer. “We need proper management of land use policy and proper management and immediate correction of our traffic situation.”

In 2016, Ms. Hudson Briggs ran unsuccessfully against Samuel Wilson Jr., who earlier this year decided to not seek another four-year term, having served on council since winning election in 2008.

There is one county council seat to be decided Nov. 3. Republican incumbent Michael Vincent, council’s current presiding president who was first elected in 2008, is challenged by Democrat candidate Hunter Hastings for District 1. Both are from Seaford.