Groundbreaking Feb. 27 for Sussex Montessori School

Conceptual design of the new Sussex Montessori School in Seaford. The new school is scheduled to open this fall, initially for grades K-3 with gradual expansion through sixth grade. Submitted sketch

SEAFORD — Work has begun on first-phase construction and a groundbreaking is set for the Sussex Montessori School, a free public charter school structured on collaborative and personalized learning experiences.

The ceremony is set for Thursday, Feb. 27 at the school location on Dairy Lane off Stein Highway in west Seaford. Gov. John Carney is expected to attend.

The exact time for the groundbreaking is not yet finalized, according to Sussex Montessori spokeswoman Kaneisha Trott.

Sussex Montessori School is scheduled to open in fall 2020, initially serving grade K-3 students.

Bancroft Construction, with office headquarters in Wilmington and Princeton, New Jersey, is teaming with Sussex Montessori School on the new school project.

“Bancroft is very excited to be part of the Sussex Montessori team,” said Bancroft Project Executive Rob Jadick. “We are excited for the city of Seaford and for the entire Sussex County area, but most of all for the children who will be entering this historic first class of students this fall.”

“We are very excited about building a beautiful, inviting campus for our families, and we want all Delaware families to know that they are welcomed here, and we are committed to helping our children become great leaders in our community.” said Lisa Coldiron, Sussex Montessori’s Head of School.

The new school will be constructed on the former Wheaton property on Dairy Lane. It will be open to any Delaware resident, per state charter school mandate.

Slated for completion by June 2020, phase one construction will include 10 new classrooms configured into two separate buildings along with support areas. It will include installation of new water and sewer services to the property and an upgrade of electrical service and establishment of service.

Renovations to the property include re-purposing the farmhouse to provide a nurses’ area as well as a renovation of the apartment structure to provide space for food distribution and toilet facilities.

Other members of the design team include Montchanin Design Group and Baker Ingram & Associates.

Last November, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper along with the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced a $7.6 million USDA Rural Development long-term loan to the future Montessori School.

PNC Bank will provide short-term financing.

Sussex Montessori School is a project of Montessori Works, DE whose mission is to expand accessible Montessori Education in Delaware.

Bancroft Construction Company is a full-service construction management, general contracting, design-build, preconstruction, virtual design and program management firm serving the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit www.bancroftconstruction.com.