Group raises $2K for veterans

DOVER — The Association of the United States Army recently contributed $2,000 to the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund.

The money was raised during the group’s third annual golf tournament. The association also made a contribution to Warriors Helping Warriors.

The Delaware Veterans Trust Fund offers financial assistance to Delaware veterans with health needs in the form of housing assistance, utilities aid and job training programs. Warriors Helping Warriors helps local veterans and their families transition back to being functional members of society, providing counseling, a family support network and veteran benefits assistance.