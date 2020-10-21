Guiliani gives alleged copy of Biden hard drive to Delaware law enforcement

DOVER — Computer data that purportedly belonged to Joe Biden’s son was presented to the New Castle County Police Department Monday.

Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Mat Marshall said Rudy Giuliani, an adviser to President Donald Trump, gave a copy of a hard drive allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop to police, who then contacted the Department of Justice.

At some point the FBI was notified, although Mr. Marshall said he was unsure whether county police, DOJ or Delaware State Police contacted the bureau.

The Department of Justice is only peripherally involved, he said.

“We’re aware of an ongoing investigation at the FBI into how credible the information that we’re talking about is,” Mr. Marshall said.

County and state police declined to comment, referring questions to the Department of Justice.

The New York Post last week reported documents from a laptop Hunter Biden left with a Wilmington computer repairman were given to Mr. Giuliani. Those documents contain emails involving the Bidens’ ties to a Ukrainian gas company, according to the Post, which claimed they show Joe Biden intervened to protect his son’s business dealings while vice president.

The owner of the Wilmington shop has told media outlets he contacted the FBI through an intermediary and provided agents with a copy of the hard drive’s contents.

The story has been criticized by many as having holes, and some speculated it was disinformation planted by Russia, although the director of national intelligence on Monday disputed that claim.

“The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there’s no intelligence that supports that,” John Ratcliffe told Fox News.

The FBI appeared to endorse Mr. Ratcliffe’s position in a letter to a Senate committee that had requested information on the laptop.

“Regarding the subject of your letter, we have nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence,” wrote Jill Tyson, director of the office of Congressional Affairs, in the letter to Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Citing Justice Department practices, she said she could not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation.

The Biden campaign has strenuously denied allegations of wrongdoing.

A recent Republican-led Senate investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing on Mr. Biden’s part in regard to Ukraine while also pointedly noting Mr. Giuliani’s “discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported.” Still, President Trump claimed the story is a smoking gun, publicly urging Attorney General William Barr to investigate.

It’s unclear whether the “October surprise” will have a serious impact on Nov. 3’s general election.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.