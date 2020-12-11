Gun located following police pursuit in Felton

FELTON — A 27-year-old Felton man was arrested after allegedly discarding a firearm during a police pursuit Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Shacore Williams

Police said Shacore Williams was initially seen not wearing a seatbelt, while driving in the area of U.S. 13 and Reeves Crossing Road at approximately 4 p.m. A traffic stop followed, and an odor of marijuana was detected, police said.



Cpl. Pepper said Mr. Williams failed to comply with several requests to exit the vehicle and then accelerated the vehicle, while dragging a trooper approximately 2 feet before he the trooper freed himself.



Mr. Williams drove away, police said, and lost control of his vehicle in the 4800 block of Killens Pond Road. The vehicle struck a mailbox and continued on before coming to a stop in a field. He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.



According to authorities, Mr. Williams allegedly discarded a Glock .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun containing 10 rounds of ammunition, which he had concealed inside the vehicle, within 1,000 feet of Lake Forest High School.



Police said the trooper did not require medical attention.



Mr. Williams was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, first-degree reckless endangering, possession of a weapon in a school safe zone, disregarding a police officer’s signal, resisting arrest, malicious mischief by a motor vehicle, a seatbelt violation and speeding. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $22,003 cash bond.