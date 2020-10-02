Habitat ReStores create refrigerator program

DOVER — All three Delaware Habitat for Humanity affiliates and their ReStores have joined forces and are looking to make a big difference in energy consumption.

After receiving a $500,000 empowerment grant from Energize Delaware, 450 Delmarva Power households in the state will receive a brand-new, Energy Star-certified refrigerator for just $50, and the affiliate in their county will take away the old appliance to be recycled.

Refrigerators are typically the largest energy drain in a residential household, consuming about 1/6 of the total amount each month. This statewide collaboration will result in a savings of approximately 432,875 kWh over the 18-month grant period, while delivering an average yearly savings of $127 for qualified Delmarva customers.

“Our three affiliates are committed to serving Delaware and collaborating for impact,” said Kevin L. Smith, CEO of Habitat for Humanity in New Castle County. “We believe that all people deserve to have a decent and affordable place to live. Affordability includes a manageable electric bill.”

Applications to receive the more-efficient refrigerators began on Thursday.

To qualify, homeowners or renters must: Earn no more than 60% of the state’s median income; be a Delmarva residential electric customer; have a refrigerator manufactured before December 2013 and agree to have the old unit removed by Habitat staff upon delivery of the new one.

For more information and to download the application, visit https://www.habitatncc.org/refrigerator-replacement-program/