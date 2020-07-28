Harley-Davidson collecting items for foster youth

SMYRNA — In partnership with the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families, Rommel Harley-Davidson is aiming to collect basic necessities and comfort items to help children in foster care.

Each month will focus on a particular age group in need. Collection bins will be located at the MotorClothes counter, and donations can be dropped off at any time.

All items should be new and unopened.

Everyone who contributes an item will receive Rommel Rewards points as a thank you. At the end of each month, donations will be delivered to The Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families for distribution across Delaware.

This project has no end date, so keep the donations coming as long as possible.