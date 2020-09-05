Harrington Library offers curbside pick-up



HARRINGTON — Harrington Public Library is offering Craft Kit Pickup on Monday, Sept. 7. This service provides free crafts kits for the kids to do at home. They will have new crafts weekly, and will be delivering the crafts by curbside pick-up.

To place an order, call 398-4647 and reserve a time to pick up. Supplies are limited. The library will also offer a virtual storytime on Facebook Live every Wednesday morning. Ms. Marleena will read a story and then feature a craft that can be made at home.