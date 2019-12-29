Harrington Public Library to host DHSS community partners

A Delaware Health and Social Services Community Partner will be at the Harrington Public Library Thursday, Jan. 2 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They will help local residents with the Assist application process to apply for food benefits, Medicaid, long term nursing care, childcare, home energy assistance or learning about other DHSS agencies.

Visitors to the library can also be referred to other partner organizations and/or employment/job training.

