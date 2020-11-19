Haslet presentation through Zoom Saturday



DOVER — On Saturday at 10 a.m., the Friends of Old Dover will be hosting another online presentation through Zoom.

This Saturday’s presentation will be on Col. John Haslet, a Revolutionary War hero. Col. Haslet will be portrayed by Tom Welch, an historical interpreter with the state of Delaware.

Col. Haslet was a Presbyterian clergyman and soldier from Kent County. He was a veteran of the French and Indian War and an officer of the 1st Delaware Regiment. He is buried at the old Presbyterian Cemetery in downtown Dover.

This presentation is limited to the first 100 guests and reservations are required.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-haslet-a-delaware-colonel-in-the-revolutionary-war-by-tom-welch-tickets-129094070841. Once registered through Eventbrite, your confirmation email will contain the Zoom link and password.