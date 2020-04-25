Hastings files as candidate for Sussex County Council

SEAFORD – A young Seaford resident is challenging the current presidency of Sussex County Council, saying county residents “deserve better.”

Hunter Hastings, 25, officially filed Thursday as a Democratic candidate for Sussex County Council’s District 1 seat, currently held by Republican Michael H. Vincent of Seaford.

Hunter Hastings

“I’m running for Sussex County Council as I believe the residents of Sussex County deserve better,” said Mr. Hastings in a press release.

“As my campaign begins, I look forward to hearing from the voters and better understanding their thoughts, ideas and concerns. I believe that we need elected officials who listen to their constituents.”

Mr. Vincent, who is seeking re-election and another four-year term, was first elected to council in 2008 and is serving as council president for a 10th consecutive year.

District 1 encompasses Seaford, Blades and parts of Laurel and Bridgeville.

A lifelong Sussex County resident, Mr. Hastings works full-time as an addiction counselor and as a freelancer. Mr. Hastings is also continuing to work on master’s degree in psychology at California Southern University. Previously, Mr. Hastings has served on multiple community and political boards with his most recent position being the former Sussex County Young Republicans chairman

Michael Vincent

“If elected, I will bring my business and community background to work in order to improve health care, updating our current traffic systems and work to provide better job opportunities for the people of Sussex,” said Mr. Hastings. “Remember, it is not about the letter after a candidate’s name; it’s about electing a person who listens and advocates for their constituents. We need a brighter future for Sussex.”

Council terms of two other seats are up for election this November: District 2, held by Republican Samuel Wilson Jr.; and District 3, held by Republican Irwin G. Burton III, who presently serves as county council’s vice president.

As of Friday, there were no other county council filings, other than the two for District 1, Sussex County Department of Elections spokeswoman Jean Turner said.