Hazardous weather, snow, expected for Kent, Sussex

DOVER – The National Weather Service said that Kent and Sussex counties have been placed under a hazardous weather outlook from this afternoon until tonight.

Meteorologists with the NWS said that a period of snow is expected this evening. It is expected to bring with it up to an inch of snow through central and southern Delaware that could lead to slippery travel and reduced visibility.

The weather event is expected to begin as rain before temperatures drop to 30 degrees tonight, turning the precipitation over to snow.

The NWS said temperatures are expected to rise to 43 degrees on Wednesday with strong wind gusts up to 45 mph and freezing temperatures anticipated to return that night falling to 23 degrees.

