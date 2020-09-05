Heidi Lowe Gallery hosts four week wireworking class



LEWES — New York metalsmith, Shella Robinson, is teaching a wire working class at Heidi Lowe Gallery. During this hands-on class, students will learn multiple ways of making inventive jewelry elements for earrings, necklaces and chains. Students will also learn how to make a variety of earring hooks and how to design them to coordinate with the rest of the earring, making at least two pairs of earrings or chains and multiple samples. Techniques and projects do not require soldering or previous jewelry making experience. Inventive Wire Working takes place on three consecutive Tuesday evenings starting on Sept. 24. The class is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and is $350 including all tools and materials. To register for the class, visit heidilowe.com. You can find Heidi Lowe at her temporary studio space at 17522 Ward Ave., Lewes. Heidi Lowe Gallery has taken special precautions to assure the safety of students and staff. Masks must be worn by all participants.