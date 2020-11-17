Heidi Lowe to participate in Dewey Sip and Shop



REHOBOTH BEACH — Heidi Lowe will bring a selection of her handmade jewelry to the sixth annual Dewey Sip and Shop. It will be held in a huge outdoor tent in the former Forgotten Ale House parking lot, located at 20859 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth, Nov. 27 through 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Developing Artist Collaboration presents this holiday pop-up shop of 30 local artists exhibiting their art and handmade goods. There will be music, food trucks, complimentary beer and tote bags filled with local goodies. To ensure the safety of guests, artists, vendors and volunteers, strict COVID protocols will be followed. Masks and temperature checks will be required upon arrival. Vendor tent capacity will be limited and any gathering will done socially distanced in the parking lot.