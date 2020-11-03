High School Rodeo comes to Harrington



Youngers will compete in the Battle By the Bay, hosted by the Maryland High School Rodeo Association.

Over 300 youngsters from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, ages 5 to 19, will participate in roping events, barrel racing, bull riding, pole bending, goat tying, and steer wrestling in three divisions – Mustang, Junior High and High School. Contestants will be competing for year-end awards and a chance to qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Performances are at the Quillen Arena at the fairgrounds in Harrington on Friday and Saturday, at 7 each evening. Tickets are $5 per person per performance and will be sold at the fairgrounds. COVID-19 social distancing protocol must be observed and a mask must be worn. No food or drink are allowed inside the Quillen Arena.

For more information about the Battle By the Bay, go to www.MDHSRA.org or call 443-859-4924.

The rodeo is sanctioned by the National High School Rodeo Association.