High temperatures won’t last into new year

DOVER — Several people felt the urge to get outdoors on Monday as many were seen out jogging, fishing and boating in Kent and Sussex counties as temperatures reached the upper 60- and lower 70-degree levels.

Valerie Meola, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said those warmer temps will begin to decrease somewhat as 2020 arrives at midnight.

“These are definitely unusually high temperatures for the end of December,” Ms. Meola said. “People might find themselves enjoying the outside again (today) as it will be partly sunny (today) and Wednesday, but it will be windy, so it definitely won’t feel as warm.”

Ms. Meola said temperatures reached 71 degrees in Georgetown on Monday, two degrees shy of the record of 73 set in 1984.

The NWS meteorologist said there was a big fluctuation between temperatures throughout Delaware on Monday.

“The temperatures (Monday) are well above normal,” said Ms. Meola. “We’re seeing temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s a marked difference between central and the upper part of the state, which is still in the 40s.”

The high temperature in Kent and Sussex counties will be around 52 degrees today with partly sunny skies and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. It will fall to around 34 degrees as the ball drops and the calendars switch over to 2020 at midnight.

New Year’s Day will bring sunny skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

That should bring with it some pretty hearty weather conditions for the annual Hair of the Dog 5k/10k Run and the Exercise Like the Eskimos New Year’s Day Swim that are both scheduled to take place in Bethany Beach on Wednesday.

Fred Thomas, the membership and program manager for the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, said both events have become annual traditions for the summertime resort town.

“I’d say the warmer the better,” Mr. Thomas said, when asked what kind of weather suits the events best.

“The Hair of the Dog Run and the Exercise Like the Eskimos New Year’s Day Swim have become an annual event for quite some time now.

“Right now, we have more than 400 people registered to participate. Most people do both events. Well, the athletes do the 10k … everyone else is usually recovering a little bit from New Year’s Eve festivities the night before.”

Delaware State News staff writer Mike Finney can be reached at mfinney@newszap.com.