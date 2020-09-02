Highmark donates equipment to schools

WILMINGTON — Highmark Inc. is donating personal protective equipment and other helpful items to school districts across Delaware.

Districts will receive adjustable face coverings to fit a wide age range of students, face shields for teachers and staff members, disinfectant hand wipes, large 1-gallon pumps of hand sanitizer, signage containing best practices and resource guides to assist with the transition to the new school year. School districts eligible to request kits will be contacted and given the option to schedule when and where they receive the kits to align with their individual reopening plans.

Signage and resource guides are also available to the general public at no charge on the Highmark Employer Back-to-School Toolkit website.

In addition, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware today will host a back-to-school webinar in collaboration with clinical leaders from ChristianaCare to provide an update on COVID-19 from infectious-disease experts and to address mental wellness challenges educators may face as Delaware schools start the year virtually. Anyone interested in tuning in can register online at bit.ly/2YQXjGu.